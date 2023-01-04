City of Meridian Arrest Report January 4, 2023

Robbery

At 6:33 PM on January 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an attempted strong arm robbery in the 400 block of D Street. The victim stated he was assaulted and his person was searched for his wallet, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 3:39 AM on January 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 7:17 PM on January 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 8:13 PM on January 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.