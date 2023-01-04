City of Meridian Arrest Report January 4, 2023

Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TENESHA L PRINGLE1994351 K SWEET GUM BOTTOM RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
FRED PHILLIPS19802305 D ST APT D2 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
LAPORSHA JOSEPH20022615 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
ISABEL LUBRIEL1971HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JUSTIN C BLACKWELL1984315 SCHOOL ST STONEWALL, MSDUI
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
SAVANAH L HARRELL2000243 KNIGHT PARKER RD MERIDIAN, MSCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
SAMUEL M SHAW20025014 GOOD HOPE RD DECATUR, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RYAN A WATSON19852704 VALLEY RD LOT 134 MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
JOSHUA J REEVES JR20034049 HOPEWELL RD LITTLE ROCK, MSCONSUMPTION OF LIQUOR PROHIBITED
RYDER L EADY20043340 TANGLEWOOD RD LAWRENCE, MSUNLAWFUL POSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 6:33 PM on January 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an attempted strong arm robbery in the 400 block of D Street. The victim stated he was assaulted and his person was searched for his wallet, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 3:39 AM on January 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:17 PM on January 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:13 PM on January 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

