City of Meridian Arrest Report January 4, 2023

|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TENESHA L PRINGLE
|1994
|351 K SWEET GUM BOTTOM RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|FRED PHILLIPS
|1980
|2305 D ST APT D2 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|LAPORSHA JOSEPH
|2002
|2615 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
|ISABEL LUBRIEL
|1971
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JUSTIN C BLACKWELL
|1984
|315 SCHOOL ST STONEWALL, MS
|DUI
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|SAVANAH L HARRELL
|2000
|243 KNIGHT PARKER RD MERIDIAN, MS
|CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
|SAMUEL M SHAW
|2002
|5014 GOOD HOPE RD DECATUR, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|RYAN A WATSON
|1985
|2704 VALLEY RD LOT 134 MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|JOSHUA J REEVES JR
|2003
|4049 HOPEWELL RD LITTLE ROCK, MS
|CONSUMPTION OF LIQUOR PROHIBITED
|RYDER L EADY
|2004
|3340 TANGLEWOOD RD LAWRENCE, MS
|UNLAWFUL POSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 6:33 PM on January 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an attempted strong arm robbery in the 400 block of D Street. The victim stated he was assaulted and his person was searched for his wallet, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 3:39 AM on January 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 300 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:17 PM on January 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:13 PM on January 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Highway 39 North. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
