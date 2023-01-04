Funeral Services for Dorothy “Dot” Page Driskill will be Friday, January 6th at Collinsville United Methodist Church at 11 AM with Dr. Ron Kitchens officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

It is with profound sadness that the family of Dorothy Page Driskill announces her passing from this life on December 30, 2022, at age 93, at her home in Collinsville, Mississippi. Dorothy was born on May 16, 1929, in Meridian, to Ernest Thompson Page and Ada Clara Wiggins. She lived her whole life in Meridian, and nearby Collinsville. Dorothy was married to Norwood Junior Driskill for 55 years, until he passed away in 2009 at age 84.

Dorothy is survived by her four children, Sherry Davis (John) of Hot Springs, Arkansas; Gary Driskill (Carol) of Collinsville, MS, Alan Driskill (Patty) of Meridian, Betty Faye DiPalma (Ronnie) of Philadelphia, MS. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband Norwood, Dorothy was predeceased by one son, Norman Driskill, and two grandchildren: Dee Ann DiPalma and Norman Driskill Jr.

Dorothy was born one of ten children, two of whom died very young. Of the remaining seven siblings, she is survived by two: Frances Page Roberts, of Zachary, Louisiana and John Thomas “Buddy” Page (Patsy) of Meridian.

Dorothy or, “Ms. Dot”, as she was affectionately called, dedicated her life to her church and her family. She was an active member of East End United Methodist Church of Meridian, singing in the choir, sometimes teaching Sunday school, and always stepping in wherever needed. More recently, she was a member of Collinsville United Methodist Church, and was choir director there for a number of years.

Dot was instrumental in planning and conducting many Page family reunions in the Meridian area over the years. Getting the extended family together was important to her.

Ms. Dot worked at Structural Steel Services of Meridian for many years, as Office Manager and Bookkeeper.

She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

The Driskill family will receive friends Thursday, January 5th, from 5PM to 7PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

