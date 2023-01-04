Funeral services for Elizabeth Wedgeworth Bond, 89, of Demopolis will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home in York with Rev. Randall Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the York City Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home Saturday from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M.

Mrs. Bond passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Marengo Nursing Home in Linden. She was born March 13, 1933, in Lauderdale, Mississippi. She and her husband Jack lived in York for 51 years, until his death in 2001.

She was a lifelong Christian who loved God with all of her heart. Her life revolved around church and her family, who was very dear to her. Anyone who was around Mrs. Elizabeth for long would soon discover her love for people. She is leaving behind a great void in the lives of those she touched.

She is survived by her sons, Larry Bond (Tammy); Stanley Bond (Louellen); David Bond; grandchildren, Wade Bond, Jeremy Bond (Holly), Angie Orndorff (GR), Lavina Bond (Steve Kohler), Nicole Green (Mike), Tiffany Collins (Kirt), Ronnie Mozingo; great grandchildren, Christian Bond, Brooks Bond, Kaleb Ivy, Trevor Williamson, Charlie Williamson, Michael Sullivan (Allison), Jeremy Sullivan, Spencer Orndorff, Morgan Moss; and great-great grandchildren, McKinley, Madison, Monroe, and Atlas Sullivan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvis and Clara Harris Wedgeworth; husband, Jack Bond; and son, Jack Bond, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse or Women’s Lighthouse Ministries in Demopolis.

Visit bumpersfuenralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.