Enterprise Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs beat Clarkdale to open district play

Enterprise hosted Clarkdale at home in a battle of the Bulldogs to open district play.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise hosted Clarkdale at home in a battle of the Bulldogs to open district play.

For the Lady Bulldogs, they got off to a hot start and kept it that way. They beat the Lady Bulldogs 68-40 to move to 16-2 overall.

Kylee Raye Dewitt led the way with 18 points, followed by fellow Senior Courtney Milsap with 12 points.

For the boys team, it was similar as the Bulldogs started off on a 9-0 run in the first quarter against Clarkdale. The first two scores were made by Isaiah Baum and he would finish the night with 26 points.

Clarkdale had a bunch of good looks in the first half, but they just couldn’t go in and early foul trouble led to Enterprise’s quick start. That hot start would last the rest of the game as they beat Clarkdale 40-29.

Up next for Enterprise is a home game on Friday against Union.

