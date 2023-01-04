Fatal crash in Kemper County

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a fatal crash happened Tuesday night on Highway 16.

The sheriff’s department said the two-car collision happened around 6:57 p.m. during severe weather.

One person was killed and the sheriff said three to four others were injured. No more information has been released.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating.

Neshoba County crash kills one

