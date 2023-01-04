Fatal crash in Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a fatal crash happened Tuesday night on Highway 16.

The sheriff’s department said the two-car collision happened around 6:57 p.m. during severe weather.

One person was killed and the sheriff said three to four others were injured. No more information has been released.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating.

