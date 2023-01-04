FIRST ALERT: Severe threat continues until late tonight

Behind a front, the weather improves by daybreak Wednesday
Behind a front, the weather improves by daybreak Wednesday
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The threat for severe storms isn’t over just yet. The atmospheric elements are still in place for storms that could bring damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado. Thankfully, the tornado risk does diminish as we go through the night, but it won’t be zero. So, continue to have multiple ways of getting alerts.

We’re waiting on a cold front to cross the area because the weather will greatly improve behind it. Until then, the rain coverage will go from scattered to numerous between 7PM and Midnight. The cold front should cross between Midnight and 3AM, then the rain will taper-off by daybreak on Wednesday.

Don’t expect the air to be much colder behind the front as highs near 70 degrees are expected for Wednesday afternoon (thanks to a sun/cloud mix and a W/SW wind). However, a reinforcing front will cross Wednesday night...leading to lows falling in the 40s by Thursday morning. Highs Thursday will be closer to average in the low 60s with lots of sunshine. Yet, Friday morning brings a return to mid 30s with highs in the low 60s.

The weekend brings a few showers....especially by Sunday as a cold front moves in. Highs will hover near 70 degrees to start the weekend, but low 60s are expected for highs by Sunday.

