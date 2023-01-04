First twins of 2023 born at Anderson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The first set of twins born in 2023 at Anderson Hospital arrived early Jan. 3. Thomas and Lindsey Jones, of Little Rock, welcomed two healthy babies.

Riley Jones arrived at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, followed by his sister, Renley, at 12:58 a.m.

Riley weighed in at 6 pounds, while Renley came in at 5 pounds 6 ounces.

Congratulations and best wishes to the Jones family!

