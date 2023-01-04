Improving weather for today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The storm system that blew through our area on Tuesday and early this morning will be a memory by sunrise. However, many roads may still have water ponding on them during the morning commute, and some roads may not be passable due to flooding or debris in the road. So, make sure to allow extra drive time as you start your Wednesday.

Otherwise, expect to enjoy sunshine with some passing clouds...and NO RAIN. Highs will reach near 70 degrees and pleasant for any clean-up efforts. A reinforcing cold front will cross later tonight, but it won’t bring rain. It will, however, be the added push for colder air to filter into our area. So, you’ll feel the chill in the air by Thursday morning as lows fall into the 40s. By Friday morning, we’ll start the day with 30s.

No more rain is expected until this weekend when another front moves in....especially by Sunday.

