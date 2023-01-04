Improving weather for today

The sun will make a comeback!
The sun will make a comeback!(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:25 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The storm system that blew through our area on Tuesday and early this morning will be a memory by sunrise. However, many roads may still have water ponding on them during the morning commute, and some roads may not be passable due to flooding or debris in the road. So, make sure to allow extra drive time as you start your Wednesday.

Otherwise, expect to enjoy sunshine with some passing clouds...and NO RAIN. Highs will reach near 70 degrees and pleasant for any clean-up efforts. A reinforcing cold front will cross later tonight, but it won’t bring rain. It will, however, be the added push for colder air to filter into our area. So, you’ll feel the chill in the air by Thursday morning as lows fall into the 40s. By Friday morning, we’ll start the day with 30s.

No more rain is expected until this weekend when another front moves in....especially by Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neshoba County crash kills one
A local man was arrested for the murder of Kayla Williams. He is now out on bond trying to...
Local man charged with murder wants to clear his name
Kenman passes away
Legendary radio host “The Kenman” dies at 65, memorial set for Jan. 7
Chairman of the Sumter County Commission, Marcus Campbell spoke on the impact of broadband...
Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Tornado Watch for our MS Counties
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat comes to an end early Wednesday
Clarke Emergency Management Agency report old Highway 45 and numerous side roads experienced...
Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Clarke County
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - January 3rd, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - January 3rd, 2022
Severe risk zones level 2 and level 3
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!