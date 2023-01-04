Kemper County Arrest Report January 2, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gary Lewis 01-02-2023 Domestic Violence.jpg
Gary Lewis 01-02-2023 Domestic Violence.jpg
Johnny Hill 12-31-2022 Disturbing the Peace.jpg
Johnny Hill 12-31-2022 Disturbing the Peace.jpg
Jamarius Rush 12-19-2022 Disorderly Conduct; Resisting Arrest.jpg
Jamarius Rush 12-19-2022 Disorderly Conduct; Resisting Arrest.jpg
Antonious Backstrom 12-27-2022 Burglary; Grand Larceny; Felony in Possession of a Firearm.jpg
Antonious Backstrom 12-27-2022 Burglary; Grand Larceny; Felony in Possession of a Firearm.jpg
Darron Hickman 12-21-2022 Burglary; Grand Larceny.jpg
Darron Hickman 12-21-2022 Burglary; Grand Larceny.jpg
Lisa Lewis 01-02-2023 Domestic Violence.jpg
Lisa Lewis 01-02-2023 Domestic Violence.jpg
Nicholas Houston 12-27-2022 Burglary; Grand Larceny.jpg
Nicholas Houston 12-27-2022 Burglary; Grand Larceny.jpg(WTOK)
Thomas Smith 12-27-2022 Domestic Violence-Aggravated Assault.jpg
Thomas Smith 12-27-2022 Domestic Violence-Aggravated Assault.jpg

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

