MHP: Statewide citations drop 45.3 percent during New Year’s period

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Citations issued by the Mississippi Highway Patrol during the 2022-23 New Year’s enforcement period were down 45.3 percent from the same stretch during 2021-22.

The 2022-23 “Mississippi Highway Patrol New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period” began at 6 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, and ran through midnight on Jan. 2, 2023.

During that time, MHP issued 8,037 citations. During the same period last year, MHP issued 14,792 citations. meaning 6,755 fewer citations (45.3 percent) were handed out during the more recent enforcement period.

During the 2022-23 period, MHP made 164 arrests and investigated 203 crashes resulting in 54 injuries, including two fatal crashes that resulted in two deaths.

The deadly crashes occurred in Neshoba and Yalobusha counties.

About 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, MHP responded to a fatal crash on Mississippi 482 in Neshoba County.

A 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 21-year-old Breanne Mingo of Philadelphia was traveling west on Mississippi 482 when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned multiple times.

Nakeya Amos, an unrestrained passenger, suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

MHP responded to a second fatal accident about 12:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County.

A 2001 Jeep Laredo driven by 75-year-old Dennis L. Mudbone of Memphis, Tenn., and a 2017 Dodge Charger driven by 42 -year-old Glen E. Bess of Waynesville, Mo., both were traveling north on I-55.

A 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 19-year-old James I. Inman of Popular Bluff, Mo., and a 2013 Nissan Rogue both were traveling south on I-55.

The 2017 Dodge Charger collided with the rear of the 2011 Jeep Laredo, causing the Laredo to cross the median and collide with both the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and the 2013 Nissan Rogue.

Mudbone, the Jeep’s driver, received fatal injuries in the crash.

The accident resulted in other injuries, including:

Eli K. McIntyre,19, Boswell, Okla., a passenger in the Nissan, received moderate injures and was transported to a hospitalized.

Two passengers in the Dodge and two passengers in the Chevrolet managed to avoid injury.

Both crashes remain under investigation by MHP.

NEW YEAR TRAVEL PERIOD ENFORCEMENT OVERVIEW 2022-23 (Dec. 30-Jan. 2) 2021-22 (Dec. 30-Jan. 2 Total citations 8,037 Total citations 14,792 Seatbelt/child restraint 858 Seatbelt/child restraint 1,421 Driving under the influence 164 Driving under the influence 279 Crashes 203 Crashes 178 Fatal crashes 2 Fatal crashes 2 Fatalities 2 Fatalities 2 Motorist assists 87 Motorist assists 196

