Arrangements for Mr. Clifton D. Terrell are incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mr. Terrell, 58, of Shubuta, who died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Ochsner Rush H.C. Watkins Memorial Hospital, Quitman.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

