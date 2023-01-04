Mr. Elmer Leamon Anderson

Elmer Leamon Anderson
Elmer Anderson
Elmer Anderson(Bumpers Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Elmer Leamon Anderson, 84, of Toxey will be held Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11 A.M. at the Marvin Cemetery on Ararat Rd. with Rev. Russel Lightsey officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery 30 minutes prior to the service.

Mr. Anderson passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 29, 1938 in Choctaw County, AL to Leamon Elmer Anderson and Vera Sellers Anderson. Mr. Anderson loved doing many things out doors, mostly including hunting, fishing, gardening, and arrow head hunting. He also loved Alabama football and the Atlanta Braves.

Mr. Anderson was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.

The family wishes to send big thanks to Centerwell Home Health. Homestead Hospice, Candace Jenkins and Gloria Mitchell.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Shirley Anderson; son, Elmer Alan Anderson and wife Jenny; daughter, Tonia Anderson Giles and husband Dwain; grandchildren, Anthony Giles, Jessica Giles Turner and husband Colton, and Ashlea Anderson Sisson; step-grandchildren, Briley Moore and Addison Gregory; great grandchildren, Aubree Giles, Kannon Sisson, Harper Turner, Brynlee Turner, Kalli Shivey; sisters, Beatrice Mosley and Judy Covington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leamon Elmer Anderson and Vera Sellers Anderson; brothers, Willis Earl Anderson, McAuthor Anderson, and Wayne Anderson; sisters, Louise Stewart, Juanita Mosley and Maxine Lee.

Pallbearers: Colton Turner, Paul Glosson, Lorrell Covington, Chad Doggett, Dwain Giles and Alan Anderson.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man was arrested for the murder of Kayla Williams. He is now out on bond trying to...
Local man charged with murder wants to clear his name
Elmer Stallings was accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Karen McNeil.
Officials: Murder suspect hangs himself in Sumter County
Chairman of the Sumter County Commission, Marcus Campbell spoke on the impact of broadband...
Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide
MDOT said it would make another announcement when the work is scheduled in the future.
MDOT postpones plans for work on Hwy. 498
The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a fatal crash happened Tuesday night on...
Fatal crash in Kemper County

Latest News

Ms. Mary Sula Bishop
Mr. James A. Rushing
Mr. Joseph Ricardo McAllister
Dorothy “Dot” Page Driskill
Sam Forbert
Sam Forbert, Jr.