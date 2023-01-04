Mr. Elmer Leamon Anderson

Graveside services for Elmer Leamon Anderson, 84, of Toxey will be held Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11 A.M. at the Marvin Cemetery on Ararat Rd. with Rev. Russel Lightsey officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery 30 minutes prior to the service.

Mr. Anderson passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 29, 1938 in Choctaw County, AL to Leamon Elmer Anderson and Vera Sellers Anderson. Mr. Anderson loved doing many things out doors, mostly including hunting, fishing, gardening, and arrow head hunting. He also loved Alabama football and the Atlanta Braves.

Mr. Anderson was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.

The family wishes to send big thanks to Centerwell Home Health. Homestead Hospice, Candace Jenkins and Gloria Mitchell.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Shirley Anderson; son, Elmer Alan Anderson and wife Jenny; daughter, Tonia Anderson Giles and husband Dwain; grandchildren, Anthony Giles, Jessica Giles Turner and husband Colton, and Ashlea Anderson Sisson; step-grandchildren, Briley Moore and Addison Gregory; great grandchildren, Aubree Giles, Kannon Sisson, Harper Turner, Brynlee Turner, Kalli Shivey; sisters, Beatrice Mosley and Judy Covington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leamon Elmer Anderson and Vera Sellers Anderson; brothers, Willis Earl Anderson, McAuthor Anderson, and Wayne Anderson; sisters, Louise Stewart, Juanita Mosley and Maxine Lee.

Pallbearers: Colton Turner, Paul Glosson, Lorrell Covington, Chad Doggett, Dwain Giles and Alan Anderson.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

