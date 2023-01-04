Mr. Henry Finley

Henry Finley
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Services for Mr. Henry Finley will be held at 3 pm, on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held at Union City Cemetery. Bro. Byron Howell will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1:30-3:00 pm, on Thursday prior to Chapel services.

Mr. Henry Finley, age 79, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Survivors:

2 Daughters: Beth Finley (Tim Litchfield) of Union

Beverly Finley (George Cary) of Union

1 Son: Bubba Finley (Rebecca) of Union

6 Grandchildren: Veronica Litchfield, Jonathan Gilbert (Maddie), Amber Ripley, Brandon Ripley, Aubrey Finley, and Andrea Ezell

2 Great-Grandchildren: Ezra Kay Carter and Hunter Gilbert

1 Sister: Maxine Lott

1 Brother: Russell Finley (Sylvia)

Numerous nieces and nephews

Mr. Henry is preceded in death by his wife: Barbara Finley; parents: Isaac & Pauline Finley; One Sister: Caroline “Sis” Barrett

Pallbearers: Tommy Lewis, Ricky Watkins, Jason Smith, Joe Dollar, Billy Pat Walker, Stanley Walker,

Honorary Pallbearers will be: Jerry Russell and Former Eagle Scouts who served under Mr. Henry’s leadership.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Martha ReynoldsOffice Manager/Pre Need ConsultantMilling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

