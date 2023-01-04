Mr. Jackie Thompson

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral Services for Mr. Jackie Thompson will begin at 1:00 PM Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Arkadelphia Baptist Church with Bro. Keith Lovett officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Thompson, age 73, passed away January 2, 2023 at his home in Bailey, MS surrounded by his family.

Jackie is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ann Thompson; Children, Mark Thompson (Brooke), Jaclyn LeBlanc (Andy); grandchildren, Katlyn Hoffer, Slade Thompson, Makayla Thompson, Malachi Thompson, Micah Thompson, Dalton LeBlanc, Matthew LeBlanc, Zachary LeBlanc, Lexi Haguewood, and Davis LeBlanc; one great grandchild, Caroline Carney; his sisters Melwood Trawick (Howard) and Martha Lovern, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mr.  Jackie is preceded in death by his parents Rudolph and Kate Thompson; his brothers, Buck Thompson, Pete Thompson, Charlie Thompson, and Bobby Thompson; and his sisters, Katherine Thompson, Bessie Pace, and Anne Atwood.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Thompson family will receive friends at the church from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

