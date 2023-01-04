Graveside Services for Mr. Leonard Earl Jones will begin at 10:00 AM Saturday, January 7, 2022 at Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Scott Crenshaw officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Jones, 85, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Leonard was a lifelong carpenter by trade and worked as the Woodshop Supervisor at Peavy Electronics for over 40 years. He was an avid sports fan, pulling for all teams and sports; he also thoroughly enjoyed keeping up with both national and world current events. He was a Christian and devoted follower of Christ. He loved spending time with his family and especially loved his feline companion, Penny.

Mr. Jones is survived by his daughters, Linda Hawkins (Bubba), Pam Maloney (Ron), and Sydney Jacoby (Keith); his daughter-in-law, Nancy Jones; Nine Grandchildren, and Seventeen Great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Leonard Earl is preceded in death by his parents, William and Dora Jones; his wife of 39 years, Judy Jones; his son, Lin Jones; and siblings, Arnold Jones, Otis Jones, Cora Jones Brackeen, Verna Mae Jones Flanders, Ruby Pearl Jones Shirley, Vivan Jones Holloman, and Charles Jones.

The Jones family suggests memorials be made as donations to The American Heart Association or to the Gideon’s International in lieu of flowers.

The Jones family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, January 6, 2023 at the funeral home.

