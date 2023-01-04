Mrs. Joyce Alexander
Joyce Alexander
Services for Mrs. Joyce Alexander will be held 4 pm, Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Providence Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Jackie Strebeck will officiate.
Visitation will be held 3 pm - 4 pm, Saturday at Providence Baptist Church.
Survivors:
Husband of 59 years Christmas Eve: Robert O. Alexander
1 Son: Layne Alexander
2 Daughters: Lynn Williamson (Joe Penton) and Vicki Weaver (Craig)
6 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren
1 Sister: Norma Welch of Hazlehurst
1 Brother: Bode Baggett
Mrs. Alexander was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Ernest Baggett and Annie Mae Baggett; sister, Lonnie Russell and brother, Roy Baggett
Pallbearers: Braxton Dean, Brock Williamson, Brandon Alexander, Craig Weaver, Joe Penton and Stephen McMullan
Honorary Pallbearers: C.J. Weaver
Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.
