Mrs. Joyce Alexander

Joyce Alexander
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023
Services for Mrs. Joyce Alexander will be held 4 pm, Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Providence Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Jackie Strebeck will officiate.

Visitation will be held 3 pm - 4 pm, Saturday at Providence Baptist Church.

Survivors:

Husband of 59 years Christmas Eve: Robert O. Alexander

1 Son: Layne Alexander

2 Daughters: Lynn Williamson (Joe Penton) and Vicki Weaver (Craig)

6 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren

1 Sister: Norma Welch of Hazlehurst

1 Brother: Bode Baggett

Mrs. Alexander was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Ernest Baggett and Annie Mae Baggett; sister, Lonnie Russell and brother, Roy Baggett

Pallbearers: Braxton Dean, Brock Williamson, Brandon Alexander, Craig Weaver, Joe Penton and Stephen McMullan

Honorary Pallbearers: C.J. Weaver

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Martha ReynoldsOffice Manager/Pre Need ConsultantMilling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net



