Services for Ms. Mary Sula Bishop will be held 3 pm, Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Decatur City Cemetery. Rev. Stan Buckley will officiate.

Visitation will be held 1:30 pm – 3 pm, Saturday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mary Sula was born on November 2, 1929, to Bertha Eliza (Giles) and Samuel Jefferson Wansley. She lived most of her life in Decatur, MS.

Sula graduated from Decatur High School and East Central Community College where she met her future husband, Charles F. Bishop from Forest. Sula and her lifelong friend Cecile (Scarborough) Eure studied at Millsaps College where they took pre-requisite classes for medical technology certification. After marrying Charles on December 24th, 1949, she moved with him to Davenport Iowa where she completed her education. She became an ASCP Certified Medical Technologist. Sula worked in Waukegan, IL and at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS. After Charles completed his service in the United States Air Force, they returned to live in Decatur. She worked for Dr Howard Clark in Morton where she continued her thirst for learning, acquiring new medical knowledge and skills.

After Sula gave birth to their children, Andy, and Ann, she left outside employment to focus on the needs of her family. During this phase of her life, she was known for her prolific garden and skillful sewing. Participating in the family farm activities not only provided sustenance but taught valuable life skills to her children.

Although Sula was an only child, she was surrounded by beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. As these relatives aged, She became the primary caretaker for their later years, again giving generously of her time and talents.

Sula was a long-time, dedicated member of Clarke-Venable Baptist Church in Decatur. She and Charles began their life of service as a young married couple teaching the high-school age Sunday School Class. She continued service as a leader of the Senior Adult Triple L. She was recognized by many for her knowledge of the bible and was a dedicated student of the word. She lent those talents as an adult women’s Sunday School teacher for decades. In recent years, Sula was welcomed into fellowship and friendship at Decatur United Methodist Church.

Sula is survived by her children, both of whom pursued careers as medical doctors. Dr. Andrew C. Bishop, MD is the sole proprietor of a clinical practice of psychiatry in Jackson, MS. He is also the founder and medical director of MSB Neuroscience, LLC which is dedicated to translational research in treatment resistant depression. Dr. Bertha Ann Bishop Burke, MD is an obstetrician and gynecologist who recently retired as the Vice President of Medical Affairs for Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, MD.

She is also survived by grandchildren Nathan Bishop (Mahona) of Hillsborough NC, Sam Bishop Jameson (Andy) of New Orleans LA, Samantha Burke of Ashville NC, and Shannon Burke of Dallas TX. In addition are grand children by marriage, Jeff Black of Jackson MS, Kacey Black Audry (Jedd) of Ann Arbor MI, and J.D. Warren (Amy Grace) of Hernando MS.

Sula was blessed to see the arrival of 7 great grandchildren!

At 93 years of age, Sula has been preceded in death by her beloved parents, her aunts and uncles and her husband. Mary Sula Bishop passed peacefully on December 31, 2022 during a short hospitalization.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to But God Ministries (butgodministries.com) or to another worthy service organization.

PallBearers: Nathan Bishop, Sam Bishop Jameson, J.D. Warren, Jeff Black, Jim Burke and Tom Burke

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.