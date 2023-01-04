‘Never seen anything happen like that:’ Former NFL player reacts to Damar Hamlin incident

Former NFL player Marcus Hinton and other current and former NFL players just hope Damar Hamlin...
Former NFL player Marcus Hinton and other current and former NFL players just hope Damar Hamlin comes through this challenging situation.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - “I’ve never seen anything happen like that in my time.”

That’s what former NFL player Marcus Hinton told WLOX. Hinton’s a Stone County native. He played here, then at Alcorn State with Steve McNair, then three years with the Raiders and a pre-season with the Saints.

“I was actually watching that game Monday night, and I just came down with tears. Tears just started rolling because it is a brotherhood,” Hinton said.

Hinton was speaking to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamblin collapsing on the field following his tackle of a Bengals wide receiver.

“I talk right now with guys who are still in the league. We laugh and talk. It’s nothing for us to pick up the phone and talk for 5-10 minutes. It’s that brotherhood that we have, that comradery with them. You spend more time with them than you’re family.”

He said some positives are that Hamlin seems to be getting better, and the power of prayer.

“Prayer helps with what he’s going through now. That’s why we always pray before a game and after a game, no matter what level of competition you’re on, whether it’s Pop Warner or the pros. In a situation like this, everyone just comes together and wishes for the best for him, it’s all about him,” Hinton added.

He and other current and former NFL players just hope Hamlin comes through this challenging situation.

“You’re just a play away, we all know that, but we don’t think about that when we’re playing the game. You’re just out there having fun and doing what you love,” he said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man was arrested for the murder of Kayla Williams. He is now out on bond trying to...
Local man charged with murder wants to clear his name
The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a fatal crash happened Tuesday night on...
Fatal crash in Kemper County
Elmer Stallings was accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Karen McNeil.
Officials: Murder suspect hangs himself in Sumter County
Chairman of the Sumter County Commission, Marcus Campbell spoke on the impact of broadband...
Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide
MDOT said it would make another announcement when the work is scheduled in the future.
MDOT postpones plans for work on Hwy. 498

Latest News

Bellsouth Building
Update on the Bellsouth Building in downtown Meridian
Twins born at Anderson Hospital
First twins of 2023 born at Anderson
Fatal crash in Kemper County
Fatal crash in Kemper County
Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) runs the ball against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium...
Full 2022 college football bowl schedule released