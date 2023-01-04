New wings business coming to Meridian

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 spotted a sign on North Frontage Road for a new business that will be coming to town.

Super Crown Wings is the name of the business. It will be located at the old Bumpers Drive-In, next to Arby’s. Super Crown Wings serves several flavors of wings and other food items like burgers and sandwiches.

The timetable for construction is not yet known. News 11 will be following this story as more information becomes available.

