Rain has cleared and the sunshine returns

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Hump Day! We are halfway through the week and the kiddos head back to school today. The rain is clearing out, but we do wake up to wet streets and maybe even a few trees down.

A Flash Flood Warning does remain in effect until 7:00 am for the southern portion of Choctaw county. Remember to never drive through any flooded street. We do remain rain free for the rest of the day once the last few lingering showers move out of our area this morning. Highs are in the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine to enjoy. Sunny skies will stick around through midweek. I hope you all are able to get outside and enjoy.

