Funeral services for Ruby Lee Knight Turner, 73, of Silas will be held Friday, January 6, 2023, at 1 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Turner and Rev. Kendall Turner officiating. Burial will follow in the Brightwater Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the funeral home from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M.

Ruby passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Choctaw General Hospital in Butler. She was born November 15, 1949, in Butler, Alabama. She loved her family dearly and was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her life revolved around her grandchildren. However, she was also an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan.

Survivors include her sons, William Harold Turner; Wayne Lee Turner (Wanda); Timothy Alan Turner (Tkay); Frank Knight (Angela); Jimmy Harold Turner; daughters, Melissa Ann Keith (Jeremy); Betty Sue Hobden (Kenny); brothers, Lee “Dee” Knight; Charles Knight; Ricky Knight; sisters, Joyce Carl; Bessie Selke, Dessie Fontonot; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Turner; daughter, Mary Beth Abston; parents, William Edward Knight and Maggie Lee Dearman Knight; brothers, Frank Knight and Jerry Wayne Knight; and grandchildren, Derrick Turner and Leslie Turner.

Pallbearers: Joey Lewis, Robert Knight, Sammie Cribb, Jr., Wyatt McKitrick, Jeremy Logan, and Joe Turner.

Honorary Pallbearers: Reggie Jenkins, Cameron Cribb, and Jacob Roberts.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

