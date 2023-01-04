Funeral services for Brid. Gen. Sam Forbert, Jr. will begin at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Meridian with Dr. Raymon Leake officiating. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Graveside immediately following at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, Ms. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to oversee arrangements.

Mr. Forbert, 99, of Meridian, MS, was born February 13, 1923, in New Orleans, LA. He died on December 29, 2022, at North Pointe Health Rehabilitation Services in Meridian, MS. Upon High School Graduation he attended Mississippi State University studying Aeronautical Engineering. He enlisted in the United States Air Force at this time. He completed his training and flew P-51s in World War II and was called to active duty with the Mississippi Air Guard for the Korean war, where he was a pilot with the 18th Fighter-Bomber Group. He was named Wing Commander of the 186th Tactical Reconnaissance Group on Key Field Air National Guard Base in Meridian, MS from 1970-1978. He was a past president of the Mississippi National Guard Association and was appointed by Governor Haley Barbour to serve on the Veteran Home Purchase Board from 2003-2008. His love of flight and his knowledge of military aircraft was present throughout his military career and was used to teach flight as well as encourage many men and women who found Meridian their temporary home. He was an active presence at Key Field and NAS up until recently.

After his retirement in the military, he maintained his private business as an Insurance agent for Penn Mutual Life Insurance in Meridian, MS. He was a member of First Baptist Church Meridian, the Downtown and Rotary Club in Meridian. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his children, Steve Forbert (Diane), Charles Forbert, and Lisa Forbert; his grandchildren: Albree Florey (Scotty), Leslie Carruth (Bill), Sam Forbert (Rachel), David Forbert (Leah), and Katherine Forbert; his great-grandchildren: Scottland Sanders Sutton (Levi), Arlyn Grace Sanders, Shep Sanders, William Carruth, Ethan Forbert, Liam Forbert, Roman Forbert, Jackson Florey, and Addie Florey; his great-great-grandchildren: Milo Sutton and Ivey Jane Sutton; and his brother Dave Forbert (Amy).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Aline Adams Forbert; his parents, Sam and Garnet Forbert, his great-granddaughter, Allie Carruth; and grandson in law Joseph Sanders.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandsons; Sam Forbert, David Forbert, Scotty Florey, Bill Carruth, Shep Sanders, and William Carruth.

Honorary Pallbearers Ed Owen, Chuck Rea, Phil Lee, and Jim Purnell.

