Total Pain Care team of the week: Enterprise Lady Bulldogs basketball

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Enterprise Lady bulldogs basketball team.

The Lady Bulldogs are currently 16-2 for the season and scoring nearly 50 points a game. They also just opened up district play with a win over Clarkdale.

