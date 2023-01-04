Total Pain Care team of the week: Enterprise Lady Bulldogs basketball
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Enterprise Lady bulldogs basketball team.
The Lady Bulldogs are currently 16-2 for the season and scoring nearly 50 points a game. They also just opened up district play with a win over Clarkdale.
Congratulations to Enterprise Lady Bulldog basketball for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.