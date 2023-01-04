Update on the Bellsouth building in downtown Meridian

Bellsouth Building
Bellsouth Building(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Nearly ten years ago there were plans set to remodel the old BellSouth building in downtown Meridian and create some new apartments. That plan never progressed.

News 11 spoke with Community Development Director Craig Hitt Wednesday for an update on the plans. He said the building did recently change ownership.

Hitt said no official plans have been submitted from the new owners but he expects to see some plans in the near future.

WTOK will keep you updated as this story develops.

