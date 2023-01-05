15-year-old girl shot and killed in South Jackson intersection

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenage girl was shot and killed Wednesday evening in South Jackson and left on the corner of Meadow Lane and McCluer Road.

Jackson police responded to calls a little before 6 p.m. and found a body lying in the intersection.

The victim was later revealed as 15-year-old Snamaya Anderson, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

Witnesses said they heard more than half a dozen gunshots.

One witness, who wished not to be identified, said she looked out of her home after hearing gunshots and saw a man on foot running West on McCluer.

He appeared to be shooting randomly while he ran, she said. A crowd of people began to form around the woman who had been shot. Then, the gunman reversed course and began to run East, shooting at those gathered at the scene.

The witness said the shooter was then picked up in a car and driven away.

