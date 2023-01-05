City of Meridian Arrest Report January 5, 2023

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CAMERON C MARTIN19915098 BENNIE COOPER RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
ZIKEVION Z THIGPEN20034211 IRIS ST MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
TADARIUS D ROGERS19947100 OLD HWY 80W APT I4 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
JAMIE L MORGAN1984925 40TH AVE APT 1606 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
GERRY M COLE SR1974936 E SHADOWLAWN ST TAMPA, FLPUBLIC DRUNK
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

