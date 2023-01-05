City of Meridian Arrest Report January 5, 2023
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|CAMERON C MARTIN
|1991
|5098 BENNIE COOPER RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|ZIKEVION Z THIGPEN
|2003
|4211 IRIS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|TADARIUS D ROGERS
|1994
|7100 OLD HWY 80W APT I4 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|JAMIE L MORGAN
|1984
|925 40TH AVE APT 1606 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|GERRY M COLE SR
|1974
|936 E SHADOWLAWN ST TAMPA, FL
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.
