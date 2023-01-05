Cold air creeps in later tonight

Overnight lows in the mid to lower 30s
Overnight lows in the mid to lower 30s(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! One day away form Friday and rain or fog isn’t an issue this morning. Temperatures are cooler than this time yesterday with up to a 20 degree temperature difference over the area. We are in the lower 40s to upper 30s to start the morning, so jackets are needed  as you get ready to head out of the door and the kids get ready for school.

Temperatures will warm up this afternoon to highs in the mid to lower 60s. It will be another great day to get outside and enjoy beautiful blue skies and sunshine. However, overnight lows are taking a dip into the mid to lower 30s. Be sure to crank your heat on tonight and have your coats ready to kick off Friday morning. I hope you all stay safe and have an amazing Thursday.

