Cooler air is on the way

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A reinforcing weak cold front will cross and usher in some cooler air, and you’ll mainly notice the chill in the mornings. Instead of 50s and 60s to start our days, we’ll now have to brace for lows near 40 degrees by Thursday morning and the mid 30s by Friday morning. So, plan to grab the coat before heading out the door the rest of this week. You’ll also need the sunglasses because plentiful sunshine will stick around.

However, this weekend brings our next opportunity for rain. Saturday looks dry during the day with highs back to near 70 degrees, but a cold front moves in Sunday. It’ll bring clouds & rain which will keep temps closer to the average into the low 60s.

Behind this system, temps will stay a little above the average for early next week. Yet, there could be a few more showers moving in by Tuesday...stay tuned.

