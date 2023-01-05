Cooler air is on the way

You'll need to crank up the heat
You'll need to crank up the heat(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A reinforcing weak cold front will cross and usher in some cooler air, and you’ll mainly notice the chill in the mornings. Instead of 50s and 60s to start our days, we’ll now have to brace for lows near 40 degrees by Thursday morning and the mid 30s by Friday morning. So, plan to grab the coat before heading out the door the rest of this week. You’ll also need the sunglasses because plentiful sunshine will stick around.

However, this weekend brings our next opportunity for rain. Saturday looks dry during the day with highs back to near 70 degrees, but a cold front moves in Sunday. It’ll bring clouds & rain which will keep temps closer to the average into the low 60s.

Behind this system, temps will stay a little above the average for early next week. Yet, there could be a few more showers moving in by Tuesday...stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man was arrested for the murder of Kayla Williams. He is now out on bond trying to...
Local man charged with murder wants to clear his name
The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a fatal crash happened Tuesday night on...
Fatal crash in Kemper County
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Elmer Stallings was accused of shooting and killing Karen McNeil.
Officials: Murder suspect hangs himself in Sumter County
Chairman of the Sumter County Commission, Marcus Campbell spoke on the impact of broadband...
Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - January 4th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - January 4th, 2023
Comfortable temps throughout the day
Rain has cleared and the sunshine returns
The sun will make a comeback!
Improving weather for today
Tornado Watch for our MS Counties
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat comes to an end early Wednesday