Debra Ruth McPherson

A celebration of life service for Debra McPherson will be held Monday, January 9, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel of Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North, with Bro. Danny Lanier officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Garden.

Mrs. McPherson, age 65, passed away on January 4 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Debra was deeply devoted to her family and enjoyed spending as much time with them as she could, especially her grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Northcrest Baptist Church and cherished her church family. Debra loved designing and decorating, and worked for many years at Little Acre, often decorating customers homes for Christmas and special occasions.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 47 years, Martin McPherson; son, Jason McPherson and his wife, Katie; grandchildren, Addison and Keaton McPherson; mother, Betty Glisson; brother, Randy Glisson; sisters, Kaye Cothern and Angie Kluge, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon Glisson.

Family will receive guests from 11:30 a.m. until the service at 12:30 p.m.

Family and friends may leave online condolences at webbstephens.com

