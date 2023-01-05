Free admission at Two Mississippi Museums for MLK weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History will offer three days of free admission in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 14-16.

The Two Mississippi Museums will host MLK Night of Culture at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in the Craig H. Neilsen Auditorium of the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson. This year’s theme, inspired by the Black Empowerment gallery in the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, celebrates the unity and determination of Black Mississippians demanding their civil rights from 1965 to the mid-1970s. The evening will feature performances exploring how African Americans persevered through the turmoil of racial violence, and publicly demanded their rights as American citizens through boycotts, marches and protests organized across Mississippi.

The Two Mississippi Museums will also host a food drive throughout the free weekend to benefit Stewpot Community Services located in Jackson.

For more information, call 601-576-6850 or email info@mdah.ms.gov.

