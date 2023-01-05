Frost is possible early Friday morning

Morning lows will be in the low-mid 30s
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Colder air is settling into our area. We’ll have a clear sky with calm to light wind early Friday morning, and that’ll allow for temps to fall into the low-mid 30s. So, frost is possible, and you’ll definitely want to dress warmly before starting your day.

However, under lots of sunshine (courtesy of High Pressure), temps will rebound nicely into the mid 60s by Friday afternoon. So, make some outdoor plans if you can. Saturday morning will also be cold with lows in the upper 30s, but the afternoon brings highs in the low 70s with increasing clouds.

The clouds will be moving in ahead of our next rain maker that’ll arrive on Sunday. Rain is likely for the 1st half of the day, but it’ll start to taper off in the afternoon once a cold front crosses. Highs Sunday will stay in the low 60s.

Next week brings a continuation of Above Average temps with possible showers on Tuesday and the end of the week.

