By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Services for SFC Grayson “Norris” Galatas, Jr. will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

SFC Grayson Norris Galatas, Jr., age 60, of Collinsville, Mississippi passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The son of Grayson Norris Galatas and Joan Rogers Galatas, Norris is survived by his wife, Janis W. Galatas and his siblings, George, Jeanine, Michael, Peggy and their families.

He was preceded in death by his father, Grayson Norris Galatas, Sr., and his mother, Joan Rogers Galatas.

Norris was a proud soldier, having served in the Army National Guard as a Combat Engineer and Chemical Ops specialist with the HHC 150th located in Meridian, MS. Norris served with distinction, having been recognized with the Army Commendation Medal, Purple Heart, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, and the Iraq Campaign Medal.

Despite a distinctive and honorable career of integrity and leadership within his 27 year career, Norris unfortunately suffered critical injuries during his service  with Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005.   He endured many years of reconstructive surgery and rehabilitation. With the help of his family, his friends, and the numerous dedicated medical specialists and support personnel who worked to improve his quality of life,  Norris remained with us until his passing on December 31, 2022.

An Honor Guard will be present to recognize Norris’ many years of service to his nation.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations can be made to the nonprofits that supported Norris’ and other soldiers and their families through the difficult times of deployment and recovery such as Wounded Minute Men of Mississippi, Project Healing Waters, NEADS.org, the Wounded Warrior Project, or the ASPCA.

The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. prior to the celebration of life at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, 6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, Mississippi.

Online condolence may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

