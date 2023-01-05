The Growing Tree offers free zoom sessions about Applied Behavior Analysis

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new way to learn about Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) is becoming available to help families with children that have autism spectrum disorders and other developmental delays.

The Growing Tree opened its second location in Meridian in December 2022. The center provides quality personalized services such as behavioral, feeding, toileting, speech, safety, and other skill sets or aspects of life.

The center started offering free zoom sessions for parents to ensure they have adequate information regarding the best care for their children.

“Some of these people aren’t even receiving services from us acting kind of like an advocate because when you’re child is diagnosed you’re handed a package of papers that says this is what you’re supposed to do, this is where you go but no one explains that to them. So I’m kind of being that person that they can go to and know what steps they need to take and how to get over any obstacles they may face,” said Mississippi Clinical Director Dr. Kayley Sanger.

Sanger said their first zoom session focused on individualized educational programs and had 80 attendees. Sanger said each zoom session they offer will provide new information and guidance surrounding ABA.

“So this one is going to be about the history of ABA. ABA is not new it’s been around for 50 years. It’s based on a science that’s been around even longer but we’re new to Meridian so I don’t want it to be mysterious. I don’t want people to be a little skeptical because you’re getting on board with something you don’t really know anything about. So, it’s discussing that history and also the process of getting started as well as about the myths,” said Sanger.

The next zoom meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 10th at 7 p.m.

To join the free session or submit questions visit growingtreeaba.com/zoom

