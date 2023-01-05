Lamar Lady Raiders using comeback win to spark motivation for the rest of the season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Lady Raiders were able to overcome a 15 point deficit to East Rankin on Tuesday which lit a new spark for the team.

Lamar was once trailing by 15 points with less than five minutes to play in the 4th quarter when something just seemed to fall into place for this team.

“Everything kind of clicked,” said sophomore Blake Hart. “We have been in multiple situations where the game has been really tight and we’ve gotten really nervous about it, but last night we were able to pull it through and hustle to the last quarter. But we really came together as a team and everything just clicked. It really worked.”

The Lady Raiders ended up beating East Ranking 60-54 on the road. This was their first game back since Christmas break and an important return considering they are almost back to being completely healthy. Injury and illness has been a big hurdle for the girls.

“It was something we really needed and this is the second half of the season, the most important piece of the season so we needed that win,” said sophomore Aryah Grace.

Lamar was able to learn a lot in the win and see some key players emerge. Sophomores Blake Hart and Aryah Grace were the two leading scorers in the win. Hart had 25 points and 6 assists and Grace scored a double double with 17 points and 17 rebounds.

Junior Sarah Dudley Reed put up 8 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks and senior, Reece Shaffer, scored 10 points, 5 steals and 2 assists.

Getting back to work and finding their spark is something that is going to lift this team to new heights.

Head coach, Joe Miller said, “To have a game like last night means an awful lot to us. We were 15 down with three or four minutes left. We took over the last two minutes. I’m really proud of them and that type effort.”

“You know we started out rough,” said senior Reece Shaffer. “It was like not the best three quarters but we just wanted to win and we just proved that.”

Hart also said that assistant coach Shaffer told the team that this is the last time these senior will get to be on the floor this season and that this team needs to come together and play for them.

The Raiders will test their new focus when they take on Park Place on Friday. The girls tip off at 6 p.m. and the boys game will follow around 7:30 p.m.

