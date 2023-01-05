Local gas station damaged by storm

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Valero gas station in North Hills suffered major damage due to Tuesday’s severe storm.

The roof covering the gas pumps collapsed because of the strong wind. Pieces of the metal were still hanging from the structure Wednesday, signs were knocked down, and the front door to the building was broken. Workers could be seen cleaning up the debris.

The Meridian Police Department confirmed a car was damaged. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.