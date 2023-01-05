Mississippi Power warning customers of phone scam

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Power issued a scam alert Thursday afternoon, saying it had received calls threatening service disconnection and demanding financial information.

“We will never call and request your personal or financial information by phone,” Mississippi Power said in a brief release warning of the scam.

The company said if a customer receives a call from an individual representing Mississippi Power demanding immediate payment or face service disconnection, to please contact Mississippi Power immediately to verify the status of the account.

For more information on scams, visit www.mississippipower.com/scams.

