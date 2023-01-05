More candidates qualify for the 2023 Lauderdale County elections

By Ross McLeod
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The race continues as more and more candidates qualify for office, and one seat that is hot, is the race for the coroner.

“I would say my knowledge. Definitely stands out my exposure to death, you know, and some of the things I’ve seen throughout my career. I think to my compassion and the way I can. You know, I have learned and dealt with families. I can; I can reach them where they are and and. Help them navigate this process,” said Coroner candidate, Stella McMahan

“An investigator with the Sheriff’s Dept. I’ve been to many, many death scenes over the years, investigated many of those. Also, for the last 17 years, I worked full time for the Mississippi Air National Guard. I just retired January the 1st and decided that I needed to run because it’s an important position for the citizens of Lauderdale county,” said Coroner candidate, Kenneth Graham.

“With being a paramedic for over 25 years in the area, I believe I have the medical background that’s needed that when you get on scene to be able to conduct a proper interview, an investigation. In order to help the families or law enforcement or whatever might be needed at that time,” said Coroner candidate, Kevin Smith.

But the race for supervisor for district one is also picking up some steam as more candidates hop in.

“I’m a lifelong citizen of Lauderdale County. I’m a father. I’ve got two small kids. I want to make sure that Lauderdale County, I’ve got a 6 year old 8 year old boys. I want to make sure that this is a place that gives them a viable option when they’re through at school and college that they can come back here and live here. And have it raise families like I’m doing,” said Supervisor for District 1 candidate, Justin “JJ” Anders.

But there is one candidate who is really familiar in the community, and wants to turn in his business hat for a judicial gown.

“I’ve got a family of four. I got 4 kids at home, and I got a wife, and I believe that all of your viewers would agree that Meridian and Lauderdale County is not moving in the. Direction and if I’m fortunate enough to become Justice, Court judge, when these criminals come through my court, I want them to remember coming through Nick Lisi’s court, and I want them to remember they never want to come back through Nick Lisi’s court,” said Justice Court Judge for District 1, Nick Lisi.

To see a full list of candidates click here.

