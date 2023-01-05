Mr. George Woods

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Funeral services for Mr. George Woods will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Lonnie Nicholson officiating.  Burial will follow in Little Cemetery, Scooba with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Mr. Woods, 81, who died Monday, December 30, 2022 at his residence.

