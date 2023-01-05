Mrs. Carolyn Smith–Little

Carolyn Smith–Little
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn Smith-Little will be held Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Firehouse Church with Rev. Johnny Hopson officiating.  Burial will be Monday, January 9, 2023 at 10:00 am in New Hope Blackwater Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Mrs. Smith-Little, 61, of Meridian, who died Tuesday, January 03, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

