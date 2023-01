Funeral services for Mrs. Diane Sims will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 2:00 pm at New Hope Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Sims, 70, of Inglewood, CA, who died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in California.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.