A new scholarship was announced today in honor of Ken “The Kenman” Stokes.

The Kenman Scholarship can benefit students going into the broadcasting field.
By Cara Shirley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Kenman Scholarship can benefit students from our area that are going into the broadcasting field. It’s being funded through the Community Foundation Of East Mississippi.

The legendary radio broadcaster passed away Monday January 2nd after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastatic Prostate Cancer. He was 65 years old.

There are several ways you can donate to the Kenman Scholarship.

  • Scan the QR code in the picture above
  • Donate via check. Make checks payable to CFEM or Community Foundation of East MS with Kenman Scholarship in the memo line and mail them to PO Box 865, Meridian, MS 39302
  • Visit https://www.cfem.org/ and click on the Give Now button at the top of the page to make an online donation

