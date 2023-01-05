Search warrant served, suspect arrested in Marion

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Marion Police Department and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team served an arrest warrant and search warrant Thursday morning in the 6600 block of Rose Lane in Marion.

Jaylon Ruffin was taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine within 1500 feet of a school and one count of trafficking in a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school.

Bond was set at $25,000 for each of the two counts of selling drugs and $50,000 for trafficking.

The warrants were served as a part of an active investigation between the East Mississippi Drug Task Force, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

