‘Stars have aligned for Jackson’: Mayor announces $800M in federal funding for water, sewer

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flanked by two poster boards highlighting Jackson’s water struggles over the years, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba stood in front of the press to announce some good news.

On Thursday, the mayor held a press briefing to formally announce that roughly $800 million in federal funding had been secured for the capital city’s water system.

“Today, we can finally say that after decades of kicking the can of crumbling infrastructure down the road, the stars have aligned,” he said. “At this moment in time, we have secured the expertise and funded needed to start repairing, replacing and modernizing Jackson’s water system.

The $800 million includes $600 million from an omnibus spending bill recently approved by Congress, $120 million in Water Resource and Development Act funding being directed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and more than $71 million in American Rescue Act Plan funds.

The latter amount is made up of more than $35 million the city received in a direct allocation from the COVID-19 relief measure, and an equal amount Jackson received through a matching grant program established by the state.

Jackson also received $4 million from state and tribal funding from the Environmental Protection Agency.

“This collective funding represents the efforts of my administration, local and federal partners, and what they have put forth in just over 92 days to bring a long-overdue, historic investment into the city’s water and sewer infrastructure,” he said.

Lumumba went on to call the funding “transformative,” saying it will improve the lives of everyone on Jackson’s water system, both in the city and in neighboring municipalities.

“With these investments, the city of Jackson is nearly $800 million closer than we’ve ever been to [provide] the quality of life that our residents deserve,” he added.

The last two years, residents and business owners in the capital city have seen their lives upended by multiple water crises, from the 2021 winter water crisis, which left people without running water for weeks, to the August/September crisis, which prompted a temporary state takeover of Jackson’s water treatment system.

Residents again experienced water outages in December, after a severe cold front pushed through, again crippling the city’s ability to provide water.

