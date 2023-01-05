Walk for Mental Illness set for Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mental illness affects a large portion of the population. Zachary Ball, of Meridian, is organizing a ‘Walk for Mental Health’ Sunday to raise awareness.

Ball said he always wanted to contribute to his community in some way but never thought it would be in such a deeply personal way.

“I want to do this event for those that are dealing with some kind of mental illness. I have been working in the mental health field for about 6 years now. My dad committed suicide back in 2018,” said Ball.

Around Ball’s neck are three photos of family members who died due to gun violence, a natural cause and suicide. He said mental illness can be caused by anything. Left unaddressed, it can lead a person down a path of self-destruction.

“If you can’t talk to a family member, go seek help. Talk to a therapist. I dealt with depression last year for six months. Once I started seeing that therapist, I was happy and back working out,” said Ball. “A lot of people are ashamed to come out to show that they are dealing with some kind of illness. I am looking for a small crowd to come out to walk for those that are dealing with something. They can either walk for those that have lost a loved one to suicide or that is suicidal.”

Ball encourages people to come to Bonita Lakes Sunday at 2:30 p.m. for the Walk for Mental Illness and be around others who understand the struggle of mental illness. The 1-mile walk starts at 3 p.m.

