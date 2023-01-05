Memorial services for William Casey Arinder will be Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

William Casey Arinder of Meridian, MS passed at the age of 59. He took his last breath at Trend Health and Rehab on Tuesday night, December 27, 2022. Casey was a resident there for over 4 years. Previously he had lived alone in the Meridian area.

Casey was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and DeWitt Arinder; a baby brother, DeWitt Arinder, Jr; & grandbaby, Emily Grace.

He is survived by his siblings who loved him: Gary Boutwell & wife, Connie; Constance Bunn; Dolores Chilcutt & husband, Randy; Darlene Hutchinson & husband, Mark; Linda Green & husband, Denton; Dawn Garner & husband, Hank. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces and cousins.

Finally, survivors include his two children, Tyler Miles & Janna Denise Arinder; granddaughter, Riley Ann; and wife, Joan Miles Arinder.

Casey was born in Collins, MS, in 1963 and was a graduate from Collins High School. He enjoyed shop class and took those skills throughout his life.

Casey had a passion for Paint and Body Auto Restoration, mechanical work and some art work. He spent a large amount of years doing auto repairs. Casey’s conversations involved the make and models or color of paint of vehicles. Also, the build of engines, cars, and trucks he drove or repaired. Casey was a very skilled person and worked various jobs that provided for his family.

He was a hard worker until his health failed him. His later days of employment included McClain, Clearspan, Waters International and Roto Rooter. He was very mechanically inclined.

Casey was once known for being vibrant and whole. A quote from a dear friend, “He never loved anything halfway, it was all or nothing.”

He fought his many battles as anyone. He fought with everything within him and for the last 5 years bedridden. We are proud of him for being the man that loved hard, played hard and fought hard. Now he is free.

We will never forget Casey and the place he held in our lives. We hold to our good memories and his better days.

Casey was spared on many occasions. He struggled in his life with his faith and found a place of humility and knew that God spared him for some reasons. He had many days of being alone and God seeing his brokenness and heart. He was ministered to by family and clergy who reached out to him. We trust that he found his peace and rest in his soul.

