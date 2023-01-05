Young announces he’s running for statewide office

Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m....
Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.(Shuwaski Young)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office.

Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.

Young was the Democratic nominee for Mississippi’s Third District Congressional seat, won by incumbent Republican Michael Guest in November.

Young graduated from East Central Community College in Decatur and Jackson State University, with a bachelor’s degress in political science. He worked under both Democrat and Republican administrations at the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office. Young also worked at the federal Department of Homeland Security, the Union Presbyterian Seminary and the Bar Association of San Francisco. He said he specialized in election training, nonprofit development, advocacy and communications.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a fatal crash happened Tuesday night on...
Fatal crash in Kemper County
A local man was arrested for the murder of Kayla Williams. He is now out on bond trying to...
Local man charged with murder wants to clear his name
News 11 spotted a sign on Frontage Road of a new wings business that will be coming soon.
New wings business coming to Meridian
BellSouth building
Update on the BellSouth building in downtown Meridian

Latest News

Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt
US Sen. Katie Britt sworn into office
Lawmakers return to the State Capitol for the 2023 legislative session
President Biden set to visit Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell