Young announces he’s running for statewide office

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office.

Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.

Young was the Democratic nominee for Mississippi’s Third District Congressional seat, won by incumbent Republican Michael Guest in November.

“I’m running for statewide office because Mississippi needs a public official that will deliver results, and bring us together to rebuild the hope for the future that we all deserve, especially at the ballot box, within our business environment, and our public lands.”

Young graduated from East Central Community College in Decatur and Jackson State University, with a bachelor’s degress in political science. He worked under both Democrat and Republican administrations at the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office. Young also worked at the federal Department of Homeland Security, the Union Presbyterian Seminary and the Bar Association of San Francisco. He said he specialized in election training, nonprofit development, advocacy and communications.

