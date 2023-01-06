Anderson Health and Fitness Center sees uptick in gym memberships this month

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we continue to ring in the new year, some people are motivated to hit the gym to jump start their ‘new year, new me’ mentality.

Many people sign up for gym memberships to shed that holiday weight and focus on their wellness.

Morgan Craven, the General Manager at Anderson Health and Fitness Center said they are seeing an uptick in people coming to the center.

“We are so excited to be in January. We get to meet so many new people. We have had 25 new members sign up this week. We’ve had 200 more check-ins than we normally have. Here at the center, it really just turns into a family. We see people everyday and it really becomes a family atmosphere,” said Craven.

Anderson Health and Fitness Center offers several groups classes ranging from yoga, pilates, spin, low and high intensity classes.

If you are interested in getting a membership at the gym, you can visit their front desk for a tour and membership information.

