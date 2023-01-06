Anderson Health and Fitness Center sees uptick in gym memberships this month

Anderson Health and Fitness Center in Meridian sees an uptick in gym memberships this month.
Anderson Health and Fitness Center in Meridian sees an uptick in gym memberships this month.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we continue to ring in the new year, some people are motivated to hit the gym to jump start their ‘new year, new me’ mentality.

Many people sign up for gym memberships to shed that holiday weight and focus on their wellness.

Morgan Craven, the General Manager at Anderson Health and Fitness Center said they are seeing an uptick in people coming to the center.

“We are so excited to be in January. We get to meet so many new people. We have had 25 new members sign up this week. We’ve had 200 more check-ins than we normally have. Here at the center, it really just turns into a family. We see people everyday and it really becomes a family atmosphere,” said Craven.

Anderson Health and Fitness Center offers several groups classes ranging from yoga, pilates, spin, low and high intensity classes.

If you are interested in getting a membership at the gym, you can visit their front desk for a tour and membership information.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m....
Young announces he’s running for statewide office
Jaylon Ruffin was arrested in Marion as part of a joint investigation.
Search warrant served, suspect arrested in Marion
Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
BellSouth building
Update on the BellSouth building in downtown Meridian
News 11 spotted a sign on Frontage Road of a new wings business that will be coming soon.
New wings business coming to Meridian

Latest News

The Salvation Army appreciates the many donors, supporters, volunteers, and community partners...
Meridian Salvation Army: ‘Thank you for support’
Highway 16 in Kemper County will be closed Tuesday in both directions between Railroad Street...
Traffic alert for Kemper County
Shower late Sat. into Sun. morning
Keep your rain gear close as we head into the weekend
East Mississippi sophomore Blake Butler carried the Lions with 23 points in the second half to...
Blake Butler leads EMCC to second win over Northwest