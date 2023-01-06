Blake Butler leads EMCC to second win over Northwest

EMCC sophomore guard, Blake Butler, celebrates after lay up and and one in the Lions 93-75 over Northwest.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi sophomore Blake Butler carried the Lions with 23 points in the second half to lead the Lions to a 93-75 victory over Northwest.

Back in November, EMCC was able to top the Rangers 104-75 and Butler went off scoring 45 total points. On Thursday night the Rangers were able to test EMCC early and shut Butler down.

Northwest held him to scoring only 8 points in the first half of the contest. Coming out of the locker room Butler was able to get back into rhythm and score 23 points in the second half alone giving him 31 points on the night.

“He’s the type that you just give the ball to him and just get out of the way,” said head coach Billy Begley. “You know, he’s such a competitor that what I like about him is that I can coach him really hard. He was the one at half time that I actually coached really hard. Actually I went at him pretty hard. And he responded. When you can coach a great player like that hard and makes them even better and it just trickles down to the rest of the team.”

Butler said, “That’s what we needed. That’s what we needed. These guys to step up, play good and when we play together and play for one another we’re hard to beat.”

EMCC is now 10-1 on the season. They will travel to Southeast on Monday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

The EMCC women did fall to Northwest 76-62.

Sydney Wicker's live report to preview EMCC's game vs Northwest.

