City of Meridian Arrest Report January 6, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
MYLES L YOUNG19996120 32ND ST MERIDIAN, MSALLOWING ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:35 AM on January 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 6000 block of 13thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

