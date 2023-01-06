City of Meridian Arrest Report January 6, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:35 AM on January 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 6000 block of 13thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.