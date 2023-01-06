Dreams Do Come True, Center For Girls “Queen B” scholarship awarded

Today was a very special day for one member of the Queen B group here in Meridian
By Cara Shirley
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Five years ago, Diana Kendricks began awarding scholarships to girls in the “Dreams Do Come True, Center For Girls” program. Each year, one girl can become eligible to receive the award, and today the $500.00 scholarship was awarded to Nataya Boyd.

Kendricks has been hosting the mentoring program, “Dreams Do Come True, Center For Girls” for over 20 years. She mentors young girls in our community on how to become successful young women. She calls the girls that participate in her mentoring program “Queen Bs”.

When asked how girls become eligible for the scholarship Kendricks said “If they come in the program and, just say, you stay in here 5 years, 5-6 years, and you stay and you be dedicated to the programs. Then you become eligible.”

“Like you have to pay for your classes and you have to pay for the books. Might have to pay for a website that you have to do your homework on. It’s just that will help me a lot.” said Boyd when asked how the scholarship would help her.

Nataya is currently a student at the University of West Alabama. She is pursuing a degree in the medical field.

If you want more info on how to become a Queen B, you can contact Diana Kendricks at 601-479-4446.

